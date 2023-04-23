INDIA

K’taka: BJP targets Cong leader with ‘slap gate’ video during campaign trail

NewsWire
0
0

In a sign that the election temperatures are on the rise in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, the ruling BJP on Sunday shared a video of a Congress leader slapping a youngster.

The video that is gaining traction on social media purportedly shows Congress leader and MLA, M.B. Patil “in action” while on the campaign trail.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on May 10.

“Goondaism is in the DNA of Congress. Arrogant Karnataka Congress MLA M.B. Patil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances. Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers,” the Karnataka BJP tweeted alongside the video.

As per BJP supporters, Patil had allegedly slapped the man when he asked uncomfortable questions about the developmental work done for his village in Babaleshwar assembly constituency of Vijayapura district.

A miffed Patil had allegedly responded by landing a slap on the man’s face while campaigning in his constituency on Saturday night.

The Congress MLA had, however, claimed that his action was prompted by the unparliamentary language used on stage by the youth.

20230423-235604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suicide attempt by MBBS student in TN, alleges ragging by seniors

    Armed forces personnel/officials will continue to face action for adultery: SC

    Big B asks ‘KBC 14’ contestant if raid scenes are properly...

    Australia says India at the heart of its approach to Indo-Pacific...