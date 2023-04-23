In a sign that the election temperatures are on the rise in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, the ruling BJP on Sunday shared a video of a Congress leader slapping a youngster.

The video that is gaining traction on social media purportedly shows Congress leader and MLA, M.B. Patil “in action” while on the campaign trail.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on May 10.

“Goondaism is in the DNA of Congress. Arrogant Karnataka Congress MLA M.B. Patil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances. Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers,” the Karnataka BJP tweeted alongside the video.

As per BJP supporters, Patil had allegedly slapped the man when he asked uncomfortable questions about the developmental work done for his village in Babaleshwar assembly constituency of Vijayapura district.

A miffed Patil had allegedly responded by landing a slap on the man’s face while campaigning in his constituency on Saturday night.

The Congress MLA had, however, claimed that his action was prompted by the unparliamentary language used on stage by the youth.

