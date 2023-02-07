The ruling BJP in Karnataka has targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and alleging that it has weakened under the Modi government.

The issue has resulted in a political crossfire between the Congress and BJP.

In a series of tweets late Monday, the state’s Health Minister K. Sudhakar said: “The HAL, which was nurtured by Maharaja of Mysore Shri Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, is a pride of Karnataka and an invaluable jewel of India.

“In the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections Rahul Gandhi made baseless allegations that PM Narendra Modi Govt is weakening HAL.

“Today, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the HAL’s helicopter factory in Gubbi, Karnataka, which will be Asia’s largest chopper manufacturing unit. The unit intends to manufacture over 1,000 helicopters with a projected business value of Rs 4 lakh crore over the next 20 years.

“This will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without import and gives fillip to Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in helicopter design, development and manufacturing.

“Will Rahul Gandhi and Congress now apologise for misleading the nation on HAL, which is growing leaps and bounds and scaling new heights under PM Narendra Modi Govt?”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that Prime Minister Modi is visiting Karnataka only to inaugurate works done by the Congress government in the state.

“HAL Helicopter Manufacturing Unit in Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district is proposed and ground work done during the tenure of the UPA government. Now, Modi is inaugurating it,” he said.

