The ruling BJP of Karnataka has decided to rename ‘Salaam Aarti’– a ritual started by Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in the state.

The announcement to change the age-old ritual made by the Karnataka Dharmika Parishat, which comes under Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments, is likely to stoke a controversy.

‘Salaam Aarti’ ritual was started during the time of Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Tipu got the worship done on his behalf for the welfare of the Mysuru kingdom. Even after he died in the battle against the British, the ritual continues in various Hindu temples across the state.

Kashekodi Suryanarayana Bhat, Member of Parishat stated that earlier the ritual was conducted for the welfare of state administration, now it will be for the welfare of the people. Now, the ritual would be named as ‘Namaskara’.

The ritual was conducted in the famous temples of Puttur, Subramanya, Kollur, Melkote and others in the then Mysuru kingdom.

As per Hindu organisations, ‘Salaam Aarti’ was the symbol of slavery and was practiced to assert domination. They demanded ending the ritual.

However, intellectuals claim that the tradition reflected the bondage and harmony among Hindus and Muslims and must be continued as the great tradition.

