INDIA

K’taka BJP undecided in giving ticket to Eshwarappa

NewsWire
Karnataka BJP is in two minds about issuing the ticket to former minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa. Party sources confirmed that the party has already taken a decision to not to give him the ticket and is searching for a new face.

Eshwarappa is the face of Kuruba community in BJP. He is also a staunch Hindutva leader. His statements, such as hoisting ‘Bhagwa’ flag on the Red Fort, Azaan and anti-minority, especially against Muslim fundamentalism, have made national news.

Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa are contemporaries. The party is thinking that when Yediyurappa is denied the opportunity to continue in electoral politics, Eshwarappa has no chance of getting a ticket this time, explain sources.

Eshwarappa, however, is upset with the development and has already started lobbying for his son, Kantesh for the ticket. Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga city Assembly seat. He started his political career with a big win by defeating political heavyweight K.H. Srinivas. He also worked as the deputy Chief Minister.

Eshwarappa had to resign from the cabinet of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai following the suicide case of contractor and BJP leader Santhosh Patil. Patil had categorically blamed Eshwarappa for his situation in his suicide note. However, the subsequent probe gave him a clean chit.

In spite of the clean chit, Eshwarappa could not make it back to the cabinet. The party is contemplating to utilize his services for organisational activities. Local leader Ayanur Manjunath, who is close to Yediyurappa, is a ticket aspirant. The party sources said that the candidature of Dhananjaya, a social activist, resourceful person and close to the Sangh Parivar might get the ticket.

