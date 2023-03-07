INDIA

K’taka bribe case: Accused BJP MLA gets interim bail

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in connection with the bribe for tender scam case.

The single bench division court headed by Justice K. Natarajan after granting interim anticipatory bail directed the accused MLA to appear before the investigation officer within 48 hours of the order.

The accused MLA has to give Rs 5 lakh bond and two sureties before the court. The bail will be granted to the accused MLA, until the Lokayukta police submit their reports and documents against him, the court said.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore and 1.6 kg gold from the residences of accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and his son, Prashanth Madal.

The BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency was absconding and special Lokayukta teams were searching for him. His son, Prashath Madal was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 40 lakh bribe towards the allotment of procurement of raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector unit.

The accused MLA was the Chairman of the KSDL and his son was receiving bribes allegedly on behalf of his father.

20230307-132203

