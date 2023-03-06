INDIA

K’taka bribe case: Accused BJP MLA moves bail plea in K’taka HC

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Monday moved bail petition in the High Court seeking relief from the arrest in connection with the Lokayukta trap case.

The MLA’s counsel, Sandeep requested the court to hear the matter on the basis of emergency. Taking up the petition, the bench headed by Justice K. Natarajan postponed the hearing to Tuesday (March 7).

If the court rejects the bail plea, the arrest of BJP MLA Virupakshappa will become imminent and the ruling BJP party, which is already severely embarrassed with the development, is concerned about the consequences if he is arrested, said sources.

MLA Madal Virupakshappa is named as the prime accused in the Lokayukta trap case. His son, Prashanth Madal, a government official, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe. The bribe was allegedly received towards procurement of tender for supplying raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector company which manufactures the famous ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’. BJP MLA Virupakshappa was the Chairman of KSDL. He resigned from the post following the Lokayukta action.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore and 1.6 kg gold from the residences of accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and Prashanth Madal.

Congress party has given a bandh call over the issue and attacked the ruling BJP. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar stated that the trap case has provided clinching evidence to their allegations of 40 per cent commission in tenders and rampant corruption practiced by the ruling BJP government.

Ruling BJP on the other hand, tried to defend the situation by maintaining that it is under their government that Lokayukta started functioning and the Congress had closed it to cover up its scandals.

With the Assembly elections nearing, the party leaders confide that if a BJP MLA is arrested over corruption charges and in connection with receiving bribe towards allotment of tenders, it is going to become a strong weapon in the hands of opposition parties.

20230306-132002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CJI: Important for lawyers to gracefully accept decisions contrary to their...

    Shah revisits strategy to wipe out Maoists from their jungle redoubts

    Fake medicines valued at Rs 8 cr seized, seven held

    Chinese telecom firm Huawei raided for tax evasion