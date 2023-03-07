INDIA

K’taka bribe case: Congress’ poster campaign on absconding BJP MLA

The opposition Congress party on Tuesday started a poster campaign on the missing BJP MLA, Madal Virupakshappa, who has gone absconding after being named as the prime accused in the bribe for tender case.

The members of Youth Congress pasted hundreds of posters in Bengaluru and Davanagere districts. The posters contain a big photograph of the accused MLA and has “Missing” written in block letters.

In the poster, the accused MLA is seen wearing a cap with the BJP symbol ‘Lotus’.

“Please help find the A-1 accused of the Lokayukta investigation,” the poster mentions. It also says ‘Incompetant 40% Sarkar”. The poster also says in bold letters ‘to call the police helpline 100 if anyone sees him’.

The posters have come up in all major roads of Davanagere city and in many pockets of Bengaluru, causing severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP party.

Prime accused, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been absconding for six days. The Youth Congress workers alleged that the accused MLA was last seen at the CM’s office and urged the people to call the police as soon as they find the BJP MLA.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had questioned that even after finding Rs 40 lakh from the accused MLA’s son and Rs 8 crore at the residences, why the authorities did not think it was necessary to investigate the BJP MLA, whom they are now searching for.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP, which has suffered a serious setback, is considering expelling him from the party, BJP insiders have confirmed.

