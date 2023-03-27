INDIA

K’taka bribe case: SC seeks BJP MLA’s response on Lokayukta plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the reply from BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on a plea of the Karnataka Lokayukta challenging anticipatory bail granted to him by the high court. The MLA is accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued the notice to the BJP legislator. On March 14, the apex court had agreed to take up the Lokayukta’s plea against the Karnataka High Court order in the case.

Earlier this month, the Lokayukta police arrested BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office. Virupakashappa resigned as the chairperson of KSDL following his son’s arrest.

The high court granted the anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition and directed him to appear before the investigating officer in the case within 48 hours of receiving the order copy. The high court also directed Virupakshappa not to tamper with the evidence while on bail.

