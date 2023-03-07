The Karnataka unit of BJP, which suffered a setback following MLA Madal Virupakshappa being named as the prime accused in a bribe for tender case, is considering expelling him from the party, sources have confirmed.

The MLA’s bail plea is coming up for hearing on Tuesday, and all eyes are on the court.

Sources said that the party leaders and high command have taken a call already in this regard. The party has also decided not to issue the ticket to contest election to any of his family members.

The High Court will give its judgement on the accused BJP MLA’s bail plea. If the bail plea is rejected, his arrest will become imminent. The accused MLA has also submitted a petition seeking the quashing of FIR against him.

The BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency has been absconding and special Lokayukta teams are trying to hunt him down. His son, Prashath Madal was caught red-handed while receiving Rs 40 lakh bribe towards allotment of procurement of raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), a public sector unit.

The accused MLA was the Chairman of the KSDL and his son was receiving bribes allegedly on behalf of his father.

The party has already obtained a report from the disciplinary committee in this regard. The committee has recommended the MLA’s expulsion from the party to the central disciplinary committee to recover from the damage done to the party. The party wants to give a message that it won’t tolerate corruption.

The state BJP unit has requested the high command to make the decision as early as possible. The party thinks that the severity of damages will be more if the action is delayed.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa had stated that the party won’t support MLA Madal Virupakshappa and he will be arrested in a day or two. Meanwhile, the issue has become a major weapon in the hands of Congress, JD(S) and AAP parties to attack the BJP.

