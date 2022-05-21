Hopes of Cabinet aspirants in the ruling BJP were dashed once again with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarifying that the issue did not figure in his talks with the party top brass in Delhi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had undertaken a flying visit to the national capital. He stated that the issue of Cabinet expansion did not come up for discussion as there was focus on elections to BBMP and local bodies in the backdrop of Supreme Court order in this regard.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, he said, “I met BJP state in-charge Arun Singh as instructed by Home Minister Amit Shah. We discussed the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections. I provided details about the list submitted.”

“May 24 is the last day for filing nominations for Legislative Council polls. Decisions have to be made urgently. May 31 is the last day for filing nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. Arun Singh has been apprised of discussions held at the recent State Core Committee meeting. He has said that he would take decision at the earliest,” Bommai said.

While the prescribed strength of Karnataka Cabinet is 34, there are 5 vacancies at present. Also, the ruling party is said to be toying with the idea of a rejig by dropping some names and inducting new faces.

