K’taka Cabinet portfolios: Siddaramaiah keeps finance, IT & BT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has kept Finance, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Intelligence, Information, IT & BT, Infrastructure Development while allocating portfolios to the newly-inducted cabinet ministers.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar has been given Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL and Town Planning connected to these authorities.

The state gazetteer published in this regard on May 28 was released officially to the media on Monday.

Dr G. Parameshwara has been allotted Home portfolio; H.K. Patil – Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism; K.H. Muniyappa – Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs; Ramalinga Reddy – Transport and Muzrai; M.B. Patil – Large and Medium Industries, as per the gazetteer.

K.J. George has been given Energy; Dinesh Gundu Rao – Health and Family Welfare; Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa – Social Welfare; Satish Jarkiholi-Public Works; Krishna Byre Gowda – Revenue.

According to the gazetteer, Priyank Kharge will be the new Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; Shivananda Patil – Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from the Co-Operation department.

B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan – Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare; Sharanappa Darshanapur – Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises; Eshwar Khandre – Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Besides, N.Cheluvarayaswamy will take over Agriculture; S.S. Mallikarjun – Mines and Geology, Horticulture; Rahim Khan – Municipal Administration, Haj; Santhosh Lad – Labour. Dr. Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil – Medical Education and Skill Development; R.B. Thimmapur – Excise.

K.Venkatesh – Animal Husbandry and Sericulture; Shivaraj Tangadagi – Backward Classes, Kannada and Culture; D. Sudhakar – Planning and Statistics; B. Nagendra – Youth Service Sports and S.T. Welfare.

While K.N. Rajanna has been allotted Co-Operation excluding Agricultural Marketing; Suresha B.S. Urban Development and Town Planning excluding Bengaluru City Development; Laxmi R Hebbalkar – Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment.

Mankal Vaidya – Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport; Dr. M.C. Sudhakar – Higher Education; N.S. Boseraju – Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology.

20230529-105003

