INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka celebrates Ugadi festival with much fervour

NewsWire
0
0

The Ugadi festival also known as ‘Yugadi’, the new year’s day according to the Hindu calendar, is being celebrated with much fervour across Karnataka on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes in Kannada language.

“Ugadi wishes for everyone. I will pray that this festival brings new hope and beginning for every individual in the coming year,” PM Modi stated.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team also put out its wishes on social media. “A new year means new beginnings, wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Ugadi,” it said. The RCB players have made a special video and conveyed their Ugadi wishes to the fans and the people of Karnataka.

Greeting people on the day, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar hit out at the BJP. He said that during the occasion of this Ugadi festival the ruling BJP government should be overthrown.

The people across the state, including IT city Bengaluru, decked up their houses with mango and neem leaves. They also distributed neem, jaggery among themselves and also with family friends.

The people offered prayers at temples to welcome the new year, and decorated homes with Rangolis.

This day is considered auspicious for starting new ventures.

20230322-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After 80 months’ jail, murder-accused Indrani Mukerjea walks out on bail

    No plans for divestment of BSNL: Govt

    Sikh boy denied admission to Karnataka private school over turban

    Kolkata app fraud: ED seizes Bitcoin worth Rs 12.83 crore