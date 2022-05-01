BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Keeping up the industrial growth momentum, the Karnataka government has approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore that would generate jobs for over 8,575 people in the state, an official statement stated on Sunday.

The 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R. Nirani on Saturday evening cleared the projects.

The committee has considered and approved 10 important large and medium size industrial projects with investment of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 1,522.33 are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 people in the state.

Also, at the 131st SLSWCC meeting, 49 new projects with investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. And these projects worth Rs 938.61 crore would generate jobs for 5,385 people in the state. One more project worth Rs 5 crore investments was also approved. Total 60 projects with investments of Rs 2,465.94 crore with employment potential for 8,575 people were cleared.

Minister Murugesh Nirani headed SLSWCC in its 130th meeting on March 5 had cleared 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people.

The state government had also cleared industrial projects worth Rs 11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th State High Level Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice chairmanship of Nirani on April 18.

