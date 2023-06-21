INDIA

K’taka CM accuses Centre of playing dirty politics over rice supply

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Central government of playing dirty politics over the supply of wheat and rice to the state government by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

He said that he would flag the issue regarding the supply of rice to the state for its ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which provides additional 5 kg of rice for each member of BPL families, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Karnataka Chief Minister is on a visit to Delhi where he has met President Droupadi Murmu and also called on Home Minister Shah. The Chief Minister has also met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said that FCI had initally accepted the Karnataka government’s request to provide the rice but later turned down the request. Siddaramaiah also said that FCI officials told him that they “have sufficient quantity of rice” to fulfill the request.

The Karnataka Chief Minister claimed that the request was turned down by the FCI after the Union Food Ministry, and the Consumer Supply Ministry “written letters to the Chairman and MD of the FCI to stop supply of rice and wheat to the state”.

The Chief minister said: “… what does this indicate? They have sufficient quantity of rice and they also agreed to supply through their letter. And Government of India played dirty politics, hate politics, isn’t it?”

