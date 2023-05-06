INDIA

K’taka CM announces probe into audio clip of ‘plot’ to kill Kharge

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said investigation will be conducted into the genuineness of an audio about the alleged plot to kill Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members.

He told reporters here that the audio will be examined. However, a case will be filed and a probe launched, he said.

The audio came in public domain on Friday.

The Congress claimed that in this audio BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod could be heard talking about eliminating Kharge and his family members.

The CM also termed as fake reports which quoted BJP General Secretary B.L. Santhosh as saying that Lingayat votes are not required for the BJP. He said a complaint has been filed in this regard.

Answering a question, Bommai said he did not have any objection to KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar chanting anything he wanted. On BJP trolling noted Kannada actor ShivarajKumar campaigning for the Congress, the CM said in democracy the actors can campaign for any party in the election.

When asked about Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s comment on the actor ShivarajKumar, Bommai said he didn’t have any objection to it.

Asked about former Congress President Sonia Gandhi coming for the campaign, Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Haveri for the poll campaign. He claimed that the Modi wave is stronger than before.

