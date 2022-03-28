INDIA

K’taka CM bats for sustainable mining through integrated planning

NewsWire
0
1

With rising concerns over environmental damage caused by mining, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called for promoting sustainable mining in the state, and directed the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited to formulate an integrated plan for this.

Launching the corporation’s golden jubilee celebrations, he stressed on the importance of putting an end to the environmental destruction due to mining. “Plans should be drawn up for judicious use of minerals and restoration of environmental damage in a phased manner over the next 50 years. Mining should be undertaken in a scientific manner avoiding any damage to the environment,” he said.

In a first for the country, the Karnataka government allocated Rs 100 crore under the head ‘Green Budget’ in the state’s general budget for 2022-23. This has been done to offset the environmental deficit caused to nature over the years, Bommai said.

“Nature and man are part of the creation of the world. Thanks to modern technology, the mining waste has turned into wealth. Mining has a long history. The earlier generations have preserved the natural wealth for the future generations and it is our duty to maintain the balance and pass it on to the future generations. So we should move towards sustainable mining,” he said.

20220328-234405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC stays announcement of KEAM entrance results

    15 dead as papaya-laden truck overturns in Maha

    SC junks bail plea of ex-Amrapali director Shiv Priya

    Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rainfall