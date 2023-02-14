The Adichunchanagiri Mutt has a rich history and will remain a catalyst force in building a beautiful Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

The mutt is revered by the Vokkaliga community, which plays an important role in elections, the chief minister said ahead of Assembly polls.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with the decennial celebrations of the anointment of Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and ‘Jyothirdhana’ of the BGS National Public School here, he said it has been a decade since the anointing of Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and this is the time for introspection and retrospection.

In the last ten years, the seer has achieved many things and the seeds sown by Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji have now grown as big trees. The institutions have further grown under the supervision of the present seer. Sri Prakashanatha Swamiji has also built several institutions in Bengaluru and developed them. The institutions which have been constructed very hard have maintained the international standard.

The CM said Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji is a unique seer as he has studied in-depth both science and spirituality which are considered as two faces of a coin, and they have made a significant contribution to society. If the pontiffs know well to see issues scientifically and incorporate spirituality into them, they could be a beacon of light for society. The best example of this has been the current seer of the mutt.

Bommai said 1.5 lakh children are learning in the BGS group of institutions and pursuing education from school to professional courses. The institutions are the brand for themselves. The wish of the seer was to extend the services of institutions all over the state.

The seer has opened the institutions in North Karnataka. The patients from that region come to the BGS Hospital for kidney and liver transplantation. This institution is a link between north and South Karnataka, he said.

“The mutt has played an important role in creating the scientific temperament among the rural students and doing the job of the government. If the literary level of Karnataka is high it is because of the support of the mutt.

“The one-decade journey of Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has been fabulous and you must think about the future while making an introspection. The blessings and guidance of the seer are required to provide education to the last man in society,” CM Bommai said.

