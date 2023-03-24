INDIA

K’taka CM Bommai to chair last cabinet meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will on Friday chair the last cabinet of his government during which important decisions and announcements regarding the upcoming Assembly polls are likely to be made.

Sources said that the cabinet is also expected to take a call on announcing reservation for Panchamasali sub-sect of the Lingayat community to ensure no cracks in the vote bank.

The meeting will be chaired at 4 p.m. and all ministers have been asked to be present.

The model code of conduct is expected to be declared at any time and this is the last opportunity for Bommai to take calls.

The court has removed the roadblock to provide reservation for Lingayat Panchamasali.

Vachananda Swamiji, Panchamasali seer has stated that he is confident of the government providing reservation.

Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji, who spearheaded the agitation, has urged the government to take a clear call over reservation without giving room for any confusion.

He had also sought the government to publish the order in the state gazetteer.

