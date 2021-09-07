Buoyed by the results of three local body elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be travelling to New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day visit and is likely to discuss cabinet expansion with the party President J.P. Nadda.

Bommai is landing in New Delhi at 2.10 p.m. and will return to Bengaluru on Wednesday night. Though his official release tentatively mentioned meeting with Union ministers as the primary agenda, party sources confirmed that Bommai is going to discuss cabinet expansion with the top brass.

Bommai was not able to meet Nadda during his last visit to New Delhi, this time party sources confirmed that appointment has been fixed. Bommai is going to discuss expanding the cabinet to four vacant berths and also get consent for appointment of corporations and boards.

The party is also likely to take a call on inclusion of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra into the cabinet in the meeting. The party is worried that, if Vijayendra is given cabinet berth, it may lead to creation of a power centre within the party as all Yediyurappa loyalists rally behind him, explain party sources.

Party sources also said, Bommai will discuss party organisation in the state and future strategies to strengthen the party. Party sources further said, so far Bommai has managed to keep party leaders, RSS and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa happy.

The high command is happy with Bommai’s administration, even as the Union Minister Amit Shah’s statement of fighting next Assembly elections under his leadership seemed to upset senior party leaders of the state BJP, Bommai seems to have managed the situation. Ministers Govind Karajol, Bhyrathi Basavaraj and S.T. Somashekar have openly supported Amit Shah’s statement and claimed that he has made an appropriate statement.

–IANS

mka/dpb