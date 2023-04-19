BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday hinted at Basavaraj Bommai getting another term as the Chief Minister if BJP retains power in the state.

His statement has generated talks in state political corridors.

Addressing a huge gathering after the roadshow, Nadda stated that Bommai’s nomination is not just for MLA’s seat. The state will be taken in a new direction and Bommai will again get the opportunity for the next five years.

“Bommai as CM has ensured that the crime rate has come down in the state. The criminals in Karnataka are landed in prison,” Nadda said.

He slammed the Congress calling it synonymous with corruption and commission. “If you want more rail connectivity, you will have to vote for BJP. Poor have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the people of the constituency have blessed them for 15 years, he added.

“We will come to power by winning more than 125 seats. There were rumours that CM Bommai will change constituency. I am not a person to escape,” he said.

“I won’t come to campaigning just like that. I campaign for only those who deliver. I am here and will return only after CM Bommai emerges victorious in elections. In a short period he has done a good job. I am thankful for inviting me. As an Indian, I like the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Before filing his nomination in Shiggaon town earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took out a massive roadshow.

