INDIA

K’taka CM Bommai will get another term: Nadda

NewsWire
0
0

BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday hinted at Basavaraj Bommai getting another term as the Chief Minister if BJP retains power in the state.

His statement has generated talks in state political corridors.

Addressing a huge gathering after the roadshow, Nadda stated that Bommai’s nomination is not just for MLA’s seat. The state will be taken in a new direction and Bommai will again get the opportunity for the next five years.

“Bommai as CM has ensured that the crime rate has come down in the state. The criminals in Karnataka are landed in prison,” Nadda said.

He slammed the Congress calling it synonymous with corruption and commission. “If you want more rail connectivity, you will have to vote for BJP. Poor have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the people of the constituency have blessed them for 15 years, he added.

“We will come to power by winning more than 125 seats. There were rumours that CM Bommai will change constituency. I am not a person to escape,” he said.

“I won’t come to campaigning just like that. I campaign for only those who deliver. I am here and will return only after CM Bommai emerges victorious in elections. In a short period he has done a good job. I am thankful for inviting me. As an Indian, I like the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Before filing his nomination in Shiggaon town earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took out a massive roadshow.

20230419-160804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RoundGlass Punjab FC announce squad for Super Cup 2023

    Tharoor offers apology after Twitter backlash on selfie with women MPs

    Benchmark indices up post below estimate US inflation data

    Odisha: Oppn seeks panel to look into construction near Jagannath temple