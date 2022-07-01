Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to approve the Comprehensive Development Plan formulated by the state for implementation of Mekedatu project, sources said.

As Shekhawat called on him here, Bommai briefed him in detail on the need for building a balacing reservoir for utilisation of water for generation of electricity and drinking purposes in Bengaluru and surrounding areas, Chief Minister’s Office sources said.

He said that Mekedatu project is formulated within the share of water awarded to Karnataka, and the water will be stored in the reservoir only after giving Tamil Nadu its due share, sources said.

Bommai requested the Union Minister to neglect the objections raised by Tamil Nadu in this regard and give approval for Karnataka to go ahead with Mekedatu project.

The meeting assumes importance against the backdrop of meeting of the Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 6 and 7, where it is scheduled to take a call on the proposal of implementation of comprehensive development plan with regard to the Mekedatu project.

