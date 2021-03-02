Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday felicitated heroes of 1971 war fought in erstwhile East Pakistan and now Bangladesh.

“The Chief Minister has felicitated seven heroes of the December 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh,” said the Defence Ministry in a statement here.

General officer commanding of South India handed over the ‘Victory Flame’ to Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat) in the city centre.

Among those felicitated were Rear Admiral S K Gupta, T B M Noronha, widow of late Commodore J P A Noronha, Major General K P Nanjappa, Brigadier P V Sahadevan, Rear Admiral R R Sood, Commander K S Panwar, and Wing Commander A Raghunath.

Many veterans who fought in the 1971 war and living in the southern state, including Bengaluru attended the event.

2021 marks the beginning of the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 battle.

On December 17, 1971, over 50 years ago, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers raised the white flag and surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces, calling an end to the 16-day India-Pakistan war.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations’ began at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the brave hearts, releasing a logo and lighting the victory flame.

“Four mashals (torch flames) were sent in all four cardinal directions across the country, including one to Bengaluru on February 20,” said the statement.

–IANS

fb/rt