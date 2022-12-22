Amid the worrying Covid situation in China as well as the detection of the new Omicron BF.7 variant’s detection in the country, the Karnataka government held a high level meeting at the Belagavi Suvarna Soudha on Thursday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the meeting was held as per the directions of the Union Health Ministry for preventive measures against the virus.

“Health department officials, Covid Expert Committee members will discuss the preventive measures. People should not panic or fear regarding the situation. If the guidelines given by the experts are followed, the disease can be controlled completely,” he said.

State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that the members of the Covid Expert Committee are participating in the meeting virtually from Bengaluru.

The booster dose coverage in the state has only been 20 per cent and the main priority is to administer these shots to 80 per cent of people.

“We have achieved more than 100 per cent in first and second doses. The experts are of the opinion that if a third dose is taken, there would not be much complications,” he said.

Sudhakar further stated that there is panic regarding the situation. But, the cases are spreading rapidly and hospitalidation is more. So far, Omicron variants have not caused hospitalisations. But, this new variant is causing it.

“There are already few cases in other states. We would like to understand how bothersome this variant is. It is being contemplated to increase the number of tests,” he said.

Sudhakar said that it is not thought to impose any restrictions on New Year celebrations and Christmas.

“We have to learn to live with Corona. It will be discussed whether to make rules or advisories.”

20221222-141003