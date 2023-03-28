INDIA

K’taka CM inaugurates 9 varsities ahead of assembly polls

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday inaugurated nine universities in the state ahead of assembly elections.

“All the new universities that were opened today are the future-writing centres,” said the Chief Minister.

Speaking after inaugurating nine new universities, he said the government has given impetus to health and education.

“These kinds of universities have started for the first time in the country. In the coming days, everyone will adopt the Karnataka model. In the country, higher education means IIT and the selection for that is through CET. The children of Karnataka must have access to the IIT model education,” Bommai said.

“For this reason, the KIT has been established. In the next five years, all the institutions will be on the IIT model. Instead of going in search of the IITs, the IITs are being created. The MoUs are signed with the world’s best universities to impart quality education,” he added.

Bommai said students are the future of India and the 21st century is the century of knowledge. “India will emerge as the world leader in the coming days. Already, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a world leader. The people of Pakistan want a PM like Modi for their nation. The neighbouring China has appreciated India over the management of the Covid pandemic,” he stated.

20230328-184404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi’s Covid tally rises to 585, two fresh deaths

    IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel room

    Maha man marries twin sisters, women’s panel orders probe & action

    Girl ends life after her buffalo goes missing