Karnataka’s fight against the Covid pandemic got another boost with the commissioning of a Covid field hospital at Chitradurga on Thursday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated, in virtual mode, a 100-bed facility which is Vedanta’s first state-of-the-art Covid field hospital in the state.

The hospital in Chitradurga is equipped with best-in-class medical infrastructure including oxygen and ventilators for critical patients, a Vedanta statement read.

Appreciating their endeavour to join hands with the Government of Karnataka to counter the second wave of Covid-19, the Chief Minister thanked the Vedanta Group for setting up the facility.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal said, “I am anguished to see the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 and loss of precious lives. Vedanta is committed to beef up the medical infrastructure and is working closely with government bodies and local administration to strengthen the country’s fight against Covid-19. The Vedanta Cares field hospital in Chitradurga is a testimony to our commitment to serving communities through state-of-the-art medical facilities.”

Vedanta is also setting up a second Covid Field Hospital at Hubli in Karnataka with 100 beds which is in the final stages of completion. The two Vedanta Cares hospitals in Karnataka with a total of 200 Covid care beds are in line with Vedanta’s commitment to set-up 1,000 Covid Care beds across India to support the Government in combating Covid-19, company officials said.

During the first wave of Covid-19 last year, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka had supported the people of the state and frontline warriors by contributing to the CM relief fund, providing masks, sanitizers and supplying groceries during the lockdown.

Apart from working on several initiatives to support the fight against the second wave, the Vedanta group has supplied 8.26 lakh litres of medical oxygen and set up three oxygen plants.

