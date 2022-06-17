Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday lauded the Union government’s decision to raise the age limit of candidates for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme from 21 to 23 years.

“This proves that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is sensitive to the needs of our people. It will benefit a large number of youth,” Bommai said.

He added, “They will march gloriously on the path of service towards motherland and carve a bright future for themselves. I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the youth of this country.”

“As the recruitment process for armed forces was affected for the last two years due to Covid-19, Modi ji has relaxed the upper age limit for recruitment through Agnipath scheme in the first year of recruitment from 21 to 23 years,” the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

The tweet by Bommai has received a mixed response on social media.

A section of Twitter users supported the message while others demanded scrapping of the scheme.

