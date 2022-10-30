INDIA

K'taka CM orders probe into cop's death

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ordered a probe in the death of Police Inspector Nandeesh, who died under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru.

Nandeesh attached to K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru had succumbed to heart attack on Thursday. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy from the JD(S) party had questioned the ruling BJP over the death, alleging that political pressure led him to get a heart attack.

Kumaraswamy questioned the circumstances leading to his medical condition. Deceased inspector’s wife had alleged that the incident took place due to pressure on him.

CM Bommai stated that a direction would be given to the Director General and Inspector General of Police of the state and after getting all the relevant information regarding the case, investigation will be ordered. “There is no second thought as far as conducting investigation is concerned,” he said.

Nadeesh was suspended for letting a pub operate in the jurisdiction of the K.R. Puram police station till early in the morning.

Kumaraswamy said, “The government itself had permitted restaurants to operate till 1 a.m. I am asking the government to find out for how long the pub remained open? Who was there? How many of them were supporters of a politician? There is also a report that says police officers were also dancing in that pub,” he said.

“The officers who had given Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh for postings in Bengaluru and got suspended, how would they recover their money? This is a murder by the ruling government. This case needs to be probed by a higher agency,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

“The government is giving plum posts to IAS officers who were trapped in raids. Can one do anything as the party high command is backing them? The probe should be taken up to ascertain what is happening in Bengaluru city,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy maintained that the deceased police inspector is the relative of an MLC. “If they had to undergo such circumstances, what about others who do not have such a background? Karnataka Home Minister must answer these questions,” he said.

