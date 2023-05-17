INDIA

K’taka CM race: DKS says left decision to high command, Sonia may speak to both

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress Chief D.K. Shivakumar, who is one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial post in the southern state on Wednesday, said that he has left the decision to the party high command and they will take the call.

Meanwhile, party sources indicated that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi may have a call with Shivakumar and Opposition Leader of outgoing Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Thursday to end the suspense on the chief ministerial post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar held several meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and state unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and party general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Speaking to media after arriving at Venugopal’s residence, the Kanakapura MLA Shivakumar said, “There is nothing to tell. We have left it to the high command. High command will take the call. I’m going for rest.”

He made the remarks after he was questioned by the media over several meetings with top Congress leaders.

Before Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah also met Venugopal on Wednesday evening.

Siddaramaiah, too, had met Rahul Gandhi earlier on Wednesday at his residence here.

According to sources, “both the leaders have been told that Sonia Gandhi is likely to have a word with them on Thursday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, another party source said that Sonia Gandhi during the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on May 14 last year during the dinner told the Karnataka State unit chief, “Shivakumar, you should win Karnataka this time and I am with you.”

The source added that it was Sonia Gandhi’s words that boosted Shivakumar for a better performance in the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are vying for the top post in the state.

The Congress, which registered a thumping victory in Karnataka on Saturday, had held a CLP meeting on Sunday evening in Bengaluru. They had submitted the report of the CLP meeting and voting through secret ballot to Kharge on Monday afternoon.

20230518-003602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now mute, message participants in WhatsApp Group voice call

    Intel offers tech-based solutions to tackle road safety issues in India

    BHU botanists discover new genus of fungus for cancer treatment

    Vax Phase-III: Beneficiaries turn out in large numbers to get jab