The race for the post of the next Karnataka Chief Minister turned more intriguing as state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar cancelled his Delhi trip to skip the meeting called by senior party leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Shivakumar, who had earlier announced that he would board the New Delhi flight after visiting his spiritual guru, later said that he has developed stomach pain and a doctor is coming to treat him.

He gave his best wishes to veteran leader Siddaramaiah, who is vying with him for the top post.

“I am not going to New Delhi. As I have vowed, I got 135 seats for Congress. I have done my job. I won’t take any legislators to New Delhi. I don’t have support of any MLAs.

“I have to carry out special worship. I have fulfilled my duties. People call me ‘bande’ (boulder). You can turn into any shape. Crush it into a powder or make it a pillar,” Shivakumar remarked, apparently addressing the high command.

“I have patience. Sense of time and fighting spirit. I won’t speak about numbers. The number of Congress is my number,” he added.

Shivakumar had told media persons that he had stood with the party through its thick and thin and that even when many party legislators had ditched the party, he worked hard and rebuilt the party from scratch.

Sources in Congress told IANS that Shivakumar was sore at Siddaramaiah being considered for the top post.

Meanwhile Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Syed Nasser Hussain, told media persons at Bengaluru that there was no need for Shivakumar to be anxious and upset. He said that only observers knew who among the two leaders had more support among Congress legislators.

After the sparkling victory in Karnataka, the fight between Siddharamiah and Shivakumar has created a situation of uneasiness among the party cadres and supporters.

