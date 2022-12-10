INDIA

K’taka CM showers praises on late Congress veteran S. Nijalingappa

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday showered praises on veteran Congress leader S. Nijalingappa, former Chief Minister and ex AICC President, on his birth anniversary.

Nijalingappa laid the strong foundation for the administration and started giving pro-people governance in the State, said the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Nijalingappa here, Bommai said Nijalingappa dedicated his entire life for Kannada language and to develop Karnataka.

He practiced value-based politics and he had influence all over the country.

Nijalingappa served as member for the Constitution formation committee as well as president of All India Congress Committee and remained in the central politics for many years, Bommai said.

Administrative reforms were given importance at the time when the country was experiencing democracy. During those days, he gave pro-people governance, he said.

Bommai said Nijalingappa served the state with honesty and stressed on irrigation. The present projects in Cauvery and Krishna Basin were his creation and action plans, he added.

20221210-172802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha extends HSRP deadlines by another month

    ‘Our work will respond’: Bommai on Cong’s SayCM campaign

    Dharmendra reiterates request for OBC quota in Odisha

    Silent Sentry: Rail-mounted robots with AI for surveillance along LoC