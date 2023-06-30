Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced a job for a post graduate acid attack survivor during the public meeting at his residence here.

The survivor, along with her parents, had come to seek his help in the Janata Darshan programme.

After hearing her woes, Siddaramaiah gave directions for her employment on the spot.

The survivor is a post graduate whose jilted lover had poured acid on her on April 28, 2022.

Her parents explained that they had requested previous Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the job but only assurances were given.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given directions of appointment on contract basis.

Karnataka police had submitted a 770-page charge sheet to the court in connection with this acid attack case.

The survivor, a 23-year-old working woman, had to undergo multiple surgeries at the hospital and battled for life. The attacker Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the girl in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, had chased and poured acid on her.

The girl had sustained 35 per cent burn injuries. The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). He turned into a spurned lover and after outright rejection from the girl, attacked her.

As many as 92 witnesses were named in the charge sheet submitted to the 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court.

The investigators have also submitted statements of two eye witnesses taken under IPC Section 164. Nagesh was missing since April 28 and managed to give police the slip by disguising himself as a religious seer in saffron robe.

In the guise of devotees, the police entered the ashram and after working tirelessly managed to get clues about him and finally nabbed him.

When he tried to escape, the police had shot him in the leg.

To nab the attacker, the Karnataka police had formed ten special teams as pressure came from all quarters for delaying his arrest.

Finally, after 16 days, Kamakshipalya police nabbed him in Tiruvannamalai city in Tamil Nadu.

In a strange turn of events, Nagesh in judicial custody in Karnataka has been afflicted with gangrene and faces the threat of losing his leg, according to sources.

Nagesh, aka acid Naga, is presently lodged in a prison hospital and being treated for gangrene.

Reacting to the development, the survivor told the media that she is not happy about it. This punishment has come from God but the punishment from court is yet to come. “My life is not like before, it has changed a lot. I need multiple surgeries for which I keep visiting hospitals frequently. God has punished him,” she reiterated.

