INDIA

K’taka CM Siddaramaiah’s Delhi visit delayed as wife hospitalised

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s departure to Delhi was delayed by hours on Wednesday due to his wife’s hospitalisation, sources at the CM’s office informed.

Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was admitted to the Manipal hospital late on Tuesday night after she complained of high fever.

The Chief Minister who was scheduled to depart at 9.50 a.m. from the KempeGowda Airport, now will leave by a special flight from HAL airport at 11.30 a.m. after visiting his ailing wife.

Once in the national capital, the Chief Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Siddaramaiah termed the meetings with the President and Union Home Minister a “courtesy” call after assuming the office.

His New Delhi visit assumes importance as the Congress government in Karnataka has launched an all-out attack on the ruling BJP government at the centre for denying sale of rice through the Food Corporation of India.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister has accused the BJP of stealing poor man’s food and trying to scuttle the Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kilograms of free rice will be distributed to every member of BPL card holders family.

BJP Karnataka unit has been retaliating leading to war of words between the leaders of both the parties.

Congress had staged a protest against the Centre and in retaliation the BJP also staged a counter protest. Leaders of BJP were arrested and released later.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. H. Muniyappa will meet the Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal and appeal for the supply of rice to the state.

20230621-101601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man’s body with rat bite marks found in Delhi, woman among...

    Another video of Bihar IAS officer hurling abuses goes viral

    Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller ‘The Game of...

    KIUG 2022: Panjab University regain crown as Guru Nanak Dev University...