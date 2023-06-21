Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s departure to Delhi was delayed by hours on Wednesday due to his wife’s hospitalisation, sources at the CM’s office informed.

Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was admitted to the Manipal hospital late on Tuesday night after she complained of high fever.

The Chief Minister who was scheduled to depart at 9.50 a.m. from the KempeGowda Airport, now will leave by a special flight from HAL airport at 11.30 a.m. after visiting his ailing wife.

Once in the national capital, the Chief Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Siddaramaiah termed the meetings with the President and Union Home Minister a “courtesy” call after assuming the office.

His New Delhi visit assumes importance as the Congress government in Karnataka has launched an all-out attack on the ruling BJP government at the centre for denying sale of rice through the Food Corporation of India.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister has accused the BJP of stealing poor man’s food and trying to scuttle the Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kilograms of free rice will be distributed to every member of BPL card holders family.

BJP Karnataka unit has been retaliating leading to war of words between the leaders of both the parties.

Congress had staged a protest against the Centre and in retaliation the BJP also staged a counter protest. Leaders of BJP were arrested and released later.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. H. Muniyappa will meet the Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal and appeal for the supply of rice to the state.

