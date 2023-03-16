INDIA

K’taka CM slams Maha govt over health cover insurance to border villages

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday condemned the move of the Maharashtra government to provide health cover for people living in the Karnataka villages bordering the state of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai described the announcement of health cover insurance for people of Karnataka border areas as a big and unpardonable crime.

“We can also announce such schemes. Many taluks and gram panchayats have taken a resolution that they are getting justice under Maharashtra state and they want to join Karnataka. When the situation is like this, the government of Maharashtra should behave responsibly,” he said.

“When we spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was agreed to wait till the judgment of the Supreme Court. It was also agreed not to undertake any provoking measures in this regard. Now that agreement is violated,” CM Bommai stated.

“The order by the Maharashtra government in this regard should be withdrawn. This matter will be brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had stated that the decision by the Maharashtra government to provide Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Health Scheme to 865 villages that are situated within borders of Karnataka is a challenge to the federal structure and sovereignty of the state.

“Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde government, which is threatening federal structure, should be expelled by the central government. “I also demand that CM Bommai should resign as he completely failed to protect the interests of the state,” Siddaramaiah said.

