Two people were injured after police in Bengaluru resorted to a mild lathi-charge on Saturday as a large number of Congress workers and supporters of Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar thronged the Kanteerava Stadium in the city to attend the swearing in ceremony.

Due to the massive crowd, there was chaos at the public entrance gate and the police had to resort to the mild lathi-charge to control the situation, sources said.

The two persons, including traffic inspector Ganesh Rao, who were seriously injured as a result have been hospitalised.

Additional police forces have been deputed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Dr. S.D. Sharanappa rushed have taken stock of the situation at the venue.

About 1,500 policemen have been deployed at the Kanteerava Stadium, including include nine DCPs, 25 ACPs, 50 inspectors, 150 PSIs, 1,300 head constables and 16 KSRP platoons.

LEDs have been installed inside as well as outside the stadium.

The seating arrangement for MLAs, their families, VVIPs and officers have been made in front of the platform. Seating arrangements for 40,000 people have been made in the middle of the stadium ground.

