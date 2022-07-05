Karnataka is making moves to become India’s first state to have an exclusive policy on Research and Development (R&D).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, chairing a meeting of a Task Force and senior officials on formulation of the new policy, asked the officials to prepare the necessary system for effective implementation of the proposed policy.

The Chief Minister obtained details about the progress on formulation of the new R&D policy from the Task Force Chairman Ashok Shettar, and said that the state had immense potential to attain greater heights in R&D.

“The proposed policy should be simple. Any R&D is considered worthy only when it is found useful in the daily life of the people. It should cater all the sectors,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister wanted the setting up of a state level R&D Council and Foundation as a supplementary initiative for implementation of the proposed policy. The policy would be cleared after discussing it in the state cabinet, he added.

IT, BT minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan was also present at the meeting.

