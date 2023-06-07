INDIA

K’taka CM to launch free bus travel scheme for women on June 11

NewsWire
0
4

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a preliminary meeting regarding the inaugural programmes for the ‘Shakti’ and ‘Annabhagya’ schemes.

The Chief Minister will launch the ‘Shakhi’ scheme, which provides for free bus travel for women, on June 11 at the Vidhana Soudha.

This scheme was one of the five guarantees announced by the Congress in its election manifesto. Women can avail the facility after 1 p.m. from June 11. District in-charge ministers will inaugurate the scheme at their respective district headquarters.

The Chief Minister will also unveil the logo and smart card for the scheme during the event at the Vidhan Soudha.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Govindaraju, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Deputy Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal and other senior officials attended the meeting on Wednesday.

