Though Bengaluru is popularly known as the Garden City, that name has taken a back seat now and all efforts will be made to bring back the glory of yesteryears, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Republic Day flower show at the Lalbagh Glass House here, Bommai said that necessary steps will be taken to protect the name of Garden City by properly maintaining Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and other parks which are under the control of BBMP, besides creating new gardens on the city outskirts by growing more trees.

Scores of people visit the flower show, which is in its 213th edition this year, and around 10-15 lakh people are expected to visit the show this time for which the Department of Horticulture has made all the arrangements.

“The flower show is loved by people as it showcases the growth of green wealth. The government’s endeavour is to increase the green cover in and around Bengaluru,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that as part of the green budget, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the extension of green cover.

For the first time, the state government is taking measures to increase the green cover in the hilly regions in order to maintain balance in nature.

“With the extension of green cover, production and productivity will also increase,” he added.

Horticulture Minister Muniratna and MLC T.A. Saravana were present on the occasion, among others.

