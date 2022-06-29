Tension gripped Bhatkal town in Uttara Kannada district after Kannada activists objected to Urdu sign board in the civic agency building in the town.

Pro-Kannada activists have strongly objected to the use of Urdu language below Kannada and English languages on the Bhatkal Municipal Council building and given a three-day deadline to remove it.

The Bhatkal Municipal Council has taken a decision to put up Urdu language below Kannada in name boards of localities of the town. The administration had put up Urdu language below on the name board of the Municipal Council building.

Kannada organisations strongly objected to the move and staged a protest on Tuesday. They also tried to enter the Municipal Council. The local police immediately rushed to the spot and after great effort dispersed the crowd from the spot.

Pro-Kannada agitators maintained that since everyone knows Kannada, there is no need for an Urdu sign board. However, Bhatkal town has a sizable population of minorities and a large group of people gathered in support of the Urdu sign board.

This is the second time Bhatkal Municipal Corporation is trying to put up Urdu language on the name board of the Municipal Council. The Urdu language sign board was taken off after stiff resistance earlier.

Bhatkal is a sensitive town which has made international headlines after few of the youth joined ISIS. The town is constantly under the radar of Indian intelligence agencies. Considering the sensitivity of the matter and district authorities have tightened up security measures in the town.

