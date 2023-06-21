INDIA

K’taka college student found dead under suspicious circumstances

A college student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, said police on Wednesday.

The student’s parents have suspected that he was pushed off from a bridge by his friends following which the probe has been taken up, said police.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Shivakumar, a resident of Kamalanagar in Kalaburagi city. He was studying in first year Pre-University College and had gone out with his friends for a trip. The incident took place near Nagarani in Jevargi taluk.

Police said that the deceased had gone out with his friends on Sunday (June 18) and did not return home even as all his friends came back. The parents and relatives then searched for him and on Tuesday Shivakumar’s body was found in the Bhima River near Nagarani.

The parents suspect the role of his friends with whom he had gone out in his death. They lodged a police complaint against them with the Nelogi police station. The police have taken up the investigation and are questioning the friends.

