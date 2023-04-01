INDIA

K’taka: Complaint against sportswoman for filming fellow athlete in bath

NewsWire
Karnataka police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint by a sportswoman from Punjab in connection with a fellow athlete filming her while taking bath, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the women’s hostel of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, on March 28 at 10 p.m. Jnanabharthi police have lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to police, the victim is a Taekwondo player from Punjab and a complaint had been lodged against the volleyball player.

In her complaint, the victim had stated that she is being trained at the facility. While taking bath, she looked up and observed that someone was filming her. She wrapped herself in a towel and came out, knocking on the door of the bathroom from where the video was shot.

After two to three minutes, the volleyball player came out. The complainant asked her to show her mobile. The accused showed her different photos on her mobile.The complainant had insisted that she should show the deleted folder.

The accused player had banged her mobile on the ground and later took it and ran away from the place. When trainers questioned, she handed over the broken cellphone, the complaint stated.

The Taekwondo player asked the police to initiate action against the volleyball player. Investigation is on.

