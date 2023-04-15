Karnataka Congress on Saturday announced the third list of 42 candidates for the state assembly elections. Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress from BJP, has been allotted the ticket from Athani constituency in Belagavi district.

In the party’s third list, Laxman Savadi’s name appeared on the top.

Interestingly, the party has not announced the ticket for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency for which former chief minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has locked horns with the saffron party.

Sources explain that the Congress leaders have already approached and assured Shettar of ticket and position if he joins Congress.

The party has named G.B. Malatesh as the candidate for Shikaripura constituency from where former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra is contesting.

Siddaramaiah’s loyalist Umashree has been denied a ticket from Terdal constituency from where Siddappa Ramappa Konnur has been fielded. Film producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda has managed to obtain a ticket from Bommanahalli constituency in Bengaluru.

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, who joined Congress from JD(S), has been allotted ticket for Arasikere constituency. The party has fielded Banavasi Rangaswamy from Hassan seat. Preetham Gowda is BJP’s candidate here and since this is the only seat in the district, the saffron party is in no mood to lose it.

The locals say that it is going to be a straight fight between BJP and JD(S) in Hassan.

Congress had announced 124 candidates in the first list and 42 candidates in the second list. It is yet to announce names for the 16 seats.

