K’taka Cong chief Shivakumar ‘declares’ lockdown in Assembly segment

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar ‘declared’ a 10-day voluntary lockdown in his Assembly constituency at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district to contain the coronavirus spread, an official said on Monday.

“Though the state government has not re-imposed lockdown in Kanakapura, Shivakumar declared a 10-day shutdown as the people’s representative in his home constituency till July 1 to contain the Covid spread,” party spokesman M.A. Saleem told IANS.

Kanakapura is about 60 kms southwest of Bengaluru on way to Mysuru.

Unlike in Bengaluru Urban where 126 positive cases were reported during the day, only 3 tested positive in Ramanagara district, taking its tally to 92 till date, with 84 active after 6 were discharged and 2 have died so far.

“It’s a voluntary lockdown to prevent the people being affected, as many came to the town from outside the state like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and tested positive for the virus after Unlock 1.0 began on June 8,” asserted Saleem.

The decision on the self imposed lockdown was taken after the party’s troubleshooter discussed the situation on Sunday with local people, including elected representatives, civic groups, farmers, traders and businessmen,” said Saleem.

Essential items, including groceries, milk, vegetables, fruits and medicines will be available daily from 7 am to 11 am during the lockdown till July 1.

“Intra-state and inter-state movement of people is also being monitored to ensure only asymptomatic are allowed into the town after thermal screening. Mask wearing and social distancing are strictly enforced,” added Saleem.

–IANS

fb/kr