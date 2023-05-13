INDIA

K’taka Cong chief Shivakumar wins Kanakapura seat

Congress’ Karnataka state president D.K. Shivakumar has won from the Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara district by a margin of over 57,000 votes.

Shivakumar was maintaining the lead right from the start of the counting on Saturday.

BJP’s R. Ashoka lost by a big margin, and JD(S)’s B. Nagaraju finished second in the contest.

As of 12:45 p.m., Shivakumar had secured 63,475 votes. Nagaraju 11,306 votes, and Ashoka had polled 10,086 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As the counting continues, Congress leads with 132 seats in Karnataka while the BJP stands at 66.

Congress’ K.M. Shivalinge Gowda won from Arsikere by a margin of over 17,000.

