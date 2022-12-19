Springing a surprise, the Opposition Congress in Karnataka revised its earlier stance by saying that it has no objections to Veer Savarkar’s portrait at the Suvarna Soudha here, but demanded installation of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s picture alongside.

The party demanded that the photo of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru should be installed along with the freedom fighters. The stand of the Congress party has surprised political circles.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, “We demand installation of the photo of India’s first PM and an architect of modern India Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Likewise the photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Karnataka social reformer Kanakadasa, Vice President Babu Jagjivan Ram, Kannada litterateur Kuvempu and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and others should also be installed.”

All the photos which are installed in the Assembly of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru should be installed here, he demanded.

“There is no connection between Veer Savarkar with Karnataka and even to our nation. We all know that he is a controversial figure. We will debate over this matter in later stages,” he said.

“I got a call from Assembly Speaker Kageri for the function of unveiling the photos. I came to know about Veer Savarkar’s photo through media,” he said.

Shivakumar flayed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for stating that he doesn’t know anything about Veer Savarkar’s photo installation in Belagavi Suvarna Soudha. “CM Bommai is a king of lies. We have seen the CM’s defending stands,” he said.

“You (CM Bommai) are telling you that you don’t know anything. How can you say that? Is it being installed without your knowledge? Shivakumar stated.

This is a conspiracy to deviate the discussion on corruption and other issues,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah maintained that the party is not opposed to any photo in the Belagavi Suvarna Soudha. “I am making it very clear, it is not a protest. It is a demand to put portraits of national leaders and social reformers,” he said.

The photos are going to be property of the house. The ruling government has not taken opposition to confidence. “I was not invited to the unveiling ceremony of photos,” he said.

The Assembly has to be taken into confidence before installing any photos though the Speaker is the custodian of the assembly house. The issue was also not discussed at the Business Advisory Committee. Unilaterally, the decisions are taken regarding installation of photos, Siddaramaiah maintained.

“I came to know about the development after the media asked me about Veer Savarkar’s photo. We don’t have any opposition to the photo. There has to be a discussion. The photos of national leaders, first Prime Minister, and social reformers have to be installed. The issue is raked up for diversion,” he said.

Bandeppa Kashempur, senior JD (S) leader questioned what is the necessity to install Veer Savarkar’s photo now?

