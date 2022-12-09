Karnataka Pradesh Congress working president and MLA Satish Jarkiholi has openly appreciated the strategy adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party for alloting tickets in the assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jarkiholi stated that tickets should be allotted to the Congress candidates on the lines of the Gujarat model of the BJP.

The BJP has alloted tickets to new faces in Gujarat. In the last three elections 30 to 40 new candidates have got the assembly ticket. But the Congress allots tickets to defeated candidates knowingly, he said.

The tickets are allotted just because they are seniors. If there is winnability, then the tickets could be allotted to them. The age of casteism is over. People are observing the work. The Congress should strive in this direction, Satish Jarkiholi stated.

The BJP victory in Gujarat is neither the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the reflection of development, he said.

Jarkiholi maintained that the Congress defeat in Gujarat was only due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking 13 per cent of the vote share in the elections.

There was no magic of development, he reiterated. The 13 per cent vote share which the AAP has got belongs to the Congress party. If these votes had come to the Congress, the party would have won in 60 to 70 constituencies.

The AAP’s performance had directly affected the Congress party, he added.

Speaking on the border dispute, he said there is danger to Belagavi if such things keep happening. The CMs of both Karnataka and Maharashtra should resolve this issue soon, he said.

