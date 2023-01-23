Congress MLA from Bengaluru, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday attacked the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh and raised questions over the RSS’s attempts to link with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Wishing people on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, MLA Dinesh on his social media handle stated that, “Netaji was against the ideologies of RSS. He never believed in RSS philosophy.”

“RSS is planning to make a grand celebration of Netaji’s birth anniversary. But, Netaji never identified with RSS and now suddenly what is the reason for sudden love for him?”

“Netaji never supported the RSS philosophy of one nation, one religion and one language. Netaji’s ideology included all philosophies and he was for taking people of all religions along. Why is RSS trying to hijack Netaji, who had a different ideology now?” he questioned.

“RSS contributed nothing for the Indian independence struggle and tried to project the heroes of the freedom struggle as its people. Sometime ago, RSS tried to hijack Bhagat Singh, when it came to light that he was against RSS philosophy, Bhagat Singh was relegated to the corner. Now it is the turn of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” Rao said.

“Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose has opposed the celebration of birthday by the RSS. By celebrating his birthday, RSS is projecting Netaji as Hindutvavadi. Netaji was like us as a Hindu and never believed in Hindutva philosophy,” he underlined.

