INDIA

K’taka Cong leader slams RSS for trying to ‘link’ with Netaji

NewsWire
0
0

Congress MLA from Bengaluru, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday attacked the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh and raised questions over the RSS’s attempts to link with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Wishing people on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, MLA Dinesh on his social media handle stated that, “Netaji was against the ideologies of RSS. He never believed in RSS philosophy.”

“RSS is planning to make a grand celebration of Netaji’s birth anniversary. But, Netaji never identified with RSS and now suddenly what is the reason for sudden love for him?”

“Netaji never supported the RSS philosophy of one nation, one religion and one language. Netaji’s ideology included all philosophies and he was for taking people of all religions along. Why is RSS trying to hijack Netaji, who had a different ideology now?” he questioned.

“RSS contributed nothing for the Indian independence struggle and tried to project the heroes of the freedom struggle as its people. Sometime ago, RSS tried to hijack Bhagat Singh, when it came to light that he was against RSS philosophy, Bhagat Singh was relegated to the corner. Now it is the turn of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” Rao said.

“Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose has opposed the celebration of birthday by the RSS. By celebrating his birthday, RSS is projecting Netaji as Hindutvavadi. Netaji was like us as a Hindu and never believed in Hindutva philosophy,” he underlined.

20230123-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jagan misusing CID to defame Chandrababu Naidu: TDP leader

    IIFA 2020: Pic of Salman, Abhishek sitting together goes viral

    Kamya Punjabi reveals how she prepared for her role in ‘Sanjog’

    Kolkata: Over 100 shops gutted in devastating fire at Salt Lake