Karnataka Congress on Monday lodged a complaint against BJP National President J.P. Nadda and party’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya, with the High Grounds police in Bengaluru, in connection with publishing derogatory posts against Congress leaders.

The complaint has been lodged by Minister for RDPR and IT and BT Priyank Kharge and KPCC Spokesperson Ramesh Babu for releasing an animated video of Rahul Gandhi, claiming that Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. The complaint has also been lodged against Chandigarh BJP State President Arun Sood.

Amit Malviya had posted an animated video from his official account on June 17.

“In that video it is claimed that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad he is indulging in anti-national activities. The video also shows that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are breaking the nation,” minister Priyank Kharge explained.

“We have decided to close down the factory of lies run by the BJP party. They could get away with it as it was their government here. The fact-check unit was closed then. The BJP party workers themselves created fake news. We will not let it happen now. Fact-check unit would be strengthened. I have already spoken to the CM. The posts which are communal, disturbing peace, will be dealt with and strict action would be taken,” Priyank Kharge explained.

“We will also speak to the Home department and create a separate squad for the fact-check process,” he said.

“They (BJP) will always post vicious messages and sow seeds of hatred and create fear. We can’t sit quietly when people like J.P. Nadda, Amit Malviya and Sood, who are in responsible positions, give out lies from their accounts. They will have to prove the charges,” Priyank Kharge stated.

“We had lodged a complaint under IPC Sections 505 (2), 553 (A), 120 (B), 34. Let Amit Malviya come to Bengaluru and explain how Congress is indulged in anti-national activities. Otherwise, he will have to seek apologies and give a letter to that effect that he won’t make such charges in future,” he added.

