An incident of a Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Nyamagouda abusing and threatening a police sub inspector (PSI) came to light on Thursday in Jamkhandi town of Bagalkot district.

According to sources, PSI Basavaraj Konnur was targeted by the Congress MLA in connection with the building of a circle in Jamkhandi town.

The video about the incident has gone viral invoking sharp reactions against the MLA who is heard using foul language against the on duty PSI in a public place in the presence of his supporters.

The PSI tries to convince the MLA that if the circle is built it will become an issue. This enrages the Congress MLA.

“You be quiet. What do you know? Let me tell you. The present government might be supporting you. I won’t leave you,” he says.

20230316-162602

