K’taka Cong MLA apologises for abusing Hindus, RSS, BJP

Karnataka Congress MLA from Sringeri constituency, T.D. Rajegowda on Wednesday apologised for using derogatory and abusive remarks against Hindus, RSS and BJP.

He also targeted Astha Mutts and used ‘children of prostitute abuse’.

After his statements created a huge controversy and Hindu organisations warning protests against him, Rajegowda has released a video and apologised for his abusive remark.

While apologising, the Congress MLA had explained why he made those statements.

In his audio recording, Rajegowda says, “I have come to Shioradi with my family. Few are indulged in creating confusion with my statements. I am issuing this statement to clear the confusion.”

“I am 62-years-old. When it comes to the question on emotions and life, I chose life. I am for building the careers of youth. Instead of giving wisdom, education and career to the young generation, the youths are fed with hatred and used for political gains.”

Few days ago there was a case reported in Jayapura police station regarding a Dalit student being beaten up for not cladding in a shawl and not participating in a procession. A Brahmin youth who tried to stop the assault has also been attacked and a case has been lodged in this regard.

“Lodging of cases and counter cases has become common in the constituency. Allegations are made against me and putting roadblocks for development. Since I am harassed, I also spoke in an outraged mindset. I have used slang commonly used in the rural side. But, using that word should not become anyone’s culture. I express my regret for using that word and other statements.”

