INDIA

K’taka Cong on silent protest in B’luru against BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ to end Rahul’s career

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress is staging a day-long silent protest at the Freedom Park in the city against the alleged conspiracy of the BJP government to end the political career of Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar were seen protesting by wearing a black mask and covering their mouth.

All the MLAs, ministers, MPs and leaders are taking part in the protest.

DyCM and state Congress president Shivakumar charged the BJP government at the Centre with attempting to conspire and end the political career of Rahul Gandhi.

The silent protest is being observed under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Urging the party workers to participate in large numbers, Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi has never damaged the prestige of the country. There is a conspiracy to end his political career on the pretext of the speech he delivered in Karnataka. “We condemn this. The message has to be sent to the Opposition and across the country to stand with Rahul Gandhi who is standing for truth and the country,” he stated.

Unable to tolerate the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and big success in Karnataka, his membership of Parliament has been suspended. The Congress has won in all constituencies where Rahul Gandhi took out Pada Yatra, Shivakumar had said.

The suggestion had come to take up Bharat Jodo Yatra from East to West in India. BJP after seeing his popularity, success is conspiring against him, Shivakumar maintained.

2023071237835

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India lodges protest with US over attack on San Francisco consulate

    Telangana organic garments hit New York market

    Makers of ‘Vikrant Rona’ refuse Rs 100 cr OTT release offer

    Delhi HC asks UPSC to file its objections on plea seeking...